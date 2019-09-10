Quantcast

NVO Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

By BNK Invest,

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Novo-Nordisk AS (Symbol: NVO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $49.04, changing hands as low as $48.60 per share. Novo-Nordisk AS shares are currently trading off about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NVO shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Novo-Nordisk AS 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, NVO's low point in its 52 week range is $41.229 per share, with $53.55 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $49.06.

