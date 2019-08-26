Quantcast

Nvidia, VMWare release cloud software to court business customers

By Reuters

Reuters


By Stephen Nellis

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Chip supplier Nvidia Corp on Monday said it was teaming up with VMWare Inc and Amazon.com Inc's cloud division to court large businesses looking to host artificial intelligence programs in Amazon's cloud.

Nvidia got its start with chips to make computer games more realistic, but in recent years has shifted to supplying chips that speed up artificial intelligence tasks, such as teaching computers to recognize images. Once the domain of Silicon Valley tech firms, artificial intelligence technology is filtering to mainstream businesses that use it for tasks like seeking unseen patterns in their financials to help with forecasting and cost controls.

On Monday, the companies said Nvidia intends to release a new piece of software called vComputeServer to address the issue and let their joint customers move Nvida-aided computing work around more easily. The companies did not say when the software would be released.





This article appears in: Stocks , Technology
Referenced Symbols: AMZN ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar