Nvidia, VMWare release cloud software to court business customers

Reuters





By Stephen Nellis

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Chip supplier Nvidia Corp on Monday said it was teaming up with VMWare Inc and Amazon.com Inc's cloud division to court large businesses looking to host artificial intelligence programs in Amazon's cloud.

Nvidia got its start with chips to make computer games more realistic, but in recent years has shifted to supplying chips that speed up artificial intelligence tasks, such as teaching computers to recognize images. Once the domain of Silicon Valley tech firms, artificial intelligence technology is filtering to mainstream businesses that use it for tasks like seeking unseen patterns in their financials to help with forecasting and cost controls.

On Monday, the companies said Nvidia intends to release a new piece of software called vComputeServer to address the issue and let their joint customers move Nvida-aided computing work around more easily. The companies did not say when the software would be released.

