NVIDIA (NVDA) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 7.3%

NVIDIA CorporationNVDA was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 7% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $148.77 -$178.66 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase on Friday.

The company has seen one positive estimate revision in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few weeks, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for NVIDIA. So, make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

NVIDIA currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is positive.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may consider ACM Research, Inc. ACMR , which has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

