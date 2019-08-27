Quantcast

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 28, 2019

NVIDIA Corporation ( NVDA ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 28, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 20, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NVDA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that NVDA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $165.45, the dividend yield is .39%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NVDA was $165.45, representing a -43.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $292.76 and a 32.93% increase over the 52 week low of $124.46.

NVDA is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. ( TSM ) and Intel Corporation ( INTC ). NVDA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.43. Zacks Investment Research reports NVDA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -32.77%, compared to an industry average of -28.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NVDA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NVDA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have NVDA as a top-10 holding:

  • ARK Industrial Innovation ETF ( ARKQ )
  • iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund ( SOXX )
  • ARK Web x.0 ETF ( ARKW )
  • VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF ( SMH )
  • iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF ( IDRV ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SOXX with an decrease of -0.19% over the last 100 days. ARKQ has the highest percent weighting of NVDA at 8.92%.

