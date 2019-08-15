Quantcast

Nvidia beats quarterly revenue estimates; shares rise

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 15 (Reuters) - Nvidia Corp's quarterly revenue beat Wall Street estimates on Thursday, relieving concerns of weak demand for its gaming chips and slowing sales in data center business, sending shares up 6% in extended trading.

Total revenue fell to $2.58 billion from $3.12 billion, but was above average analyst estimate of $2.55 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Nvidia Corp's quarterly revenue beat Wall Street estimates on Thursday, relieving concerns of weak demand for its gaming chips and slowing sales in data center business, sending shares up 6% in extended trading.

Total revenue fell to $2.58 billion from $3.12 billion, but was above average analyst estimate of $2.55 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.





This article appears in: Stocks , Technology
Referenced Symbols: NVDA


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar