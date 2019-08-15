Nvidia beats quarterly revenue estimates; shares rise

Reuters





Aug 15 (Reuters) - Nvidia Corp's quarterly revenue beat Wall Street estimates on Thursday, relieving concerns of weak demand for its gaming chips and slowing sales in data center business, sending shares up 6% in extended trading.

Total revenue fell to $2.58 billion from $3.12 billion, but was above average analyst estimate of $2.55 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

