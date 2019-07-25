NVE Corporation (NVEC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 26, 2019

NVE Corporation ( NVEC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 26, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $1 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NVEC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 18th quarter that NVEC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $68.99, the dividend yield is 5.8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NVEC was $68.99, representing a -43.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $121.20 and a 3.98% increase over the 52 week low of $66.35.

NVEC is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Intel Corporation ( INTC ) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. ( TSM ). NVEC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.92.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NVEC Dividend History page.