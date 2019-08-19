NVDA Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $162.09, changing hands as high as $169.26 per share. NVIDIA Corp shares are currently trading up about 5.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NVDA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NVDA's low point in its 52 week range is $124.46 per share, with $292.76 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $168.94.
