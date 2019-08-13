Nuven Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (JMT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

Nuven Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 ( JMT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.112 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased JMT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that JMT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.45, the dividend yield is 5.99%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JMT was $22.45, representing a -6.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.10 and a 3.7% increase over the 52 week low of $21.65.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JMT Dividend History page.