Nuveenn Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NIQ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Nuveenn Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund ( NIQ ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.032 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NIQ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that NIQ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.71, the dividend yield is 2.8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NIQ was $13.71, representing a -1.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.89 and a 16.09% increase over the 52 week low of $11.81.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NIQ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.