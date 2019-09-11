Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund ( NBB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.097 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NBB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -5.83% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $22.21, the dividend yield is 5.24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NBB was $22.21, representing a -3.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.98 and a 18.77% increase over the 52 week low of $18.70.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NBB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.