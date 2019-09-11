Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (JTA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund ( JTA ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased JTA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that JTA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.11, the dividend yield is 8.64%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JTA was $11.11, representing a -19.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.87 and a 20.11% increase over the 52 week low of $9.25.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JTA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.