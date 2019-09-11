Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (JTD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund ( JTD ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.31 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased JTD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that JTD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.89, the dividend yield is 7.34%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JTD was $16.89, representing a -5.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.91 and a 35.8% increase over the 52 week low of $12.44.

The previous trading day's last sale of JTD was $16.89, representing a -5.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.91 and a 35.8% increase over the 52 week low of $12.44.