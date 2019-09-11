Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (SPXX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund ( SPXX ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.265 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SPXX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SPXX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.46, the dividend yield is 6.44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SPXX was $16.46, representing a -5.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.45 and a 28.49% increase over the 52 week low of $12.81.

