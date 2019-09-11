Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (BXMX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund ( BXMX ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.233 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BXMX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that BXMX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.14, the dividend yield is 7.09%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BXMX was $13.14, representing a -10% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.60 and a 20.55% increase over the 52 week low of $10.90.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BXMX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.