Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund ( JSD ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.097 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased JSD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -6.73% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $15.26, the dividend yield is 7.63%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JSD was $15.26, representing a -11.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.31 and a 12.79% increase over the 52 week low of $13.53.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JSD Dividend History page.