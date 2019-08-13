Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund ( JSD ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.104 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased JSD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that JSD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.23, the dividend yield is 8.2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JSD was $15.23, representing a -12.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.31 and a 12.53% increase over the 52 week low of $13.53.

