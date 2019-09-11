Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NSL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Nuveen Senior Income Fund ( NSL ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.036 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NSL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -5.26% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $5.72, the dividend yield is 7.55%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NSL was $5.72, representing a -7.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.20 and a 7.92% increase over the 52 week low of $5.30.

