Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NSL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

Nuveen Senior Income Fund ( NSL ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.038 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NSL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that NSL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $5.76, the dividend yield is 7.92%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NSL was $5.76, representing a -7.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.20 and a 8.68% increase over the 52 week low of $5.30.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NSL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.