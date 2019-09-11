Quantcast

Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio III (NXR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio III ( NXR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.043 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NXR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 33rd quarter that NXR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.98, the dividend yield is 3.23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NXR was $15.98, representing a -1.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.29 and a 14.96% increase over the 52 week low of $13.90.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NXR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

