Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio III (NXR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio III ( NXR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.043 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NXR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 32nd quarter that NXR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.73, the dividend yield is 3.28%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NXR was $15.73, representing a -1.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.93 and a 13.17% increase over the 52 week low of $13.90.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NXR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.