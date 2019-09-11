Nuveen Real Estate Fund (JRS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Nuveen Real Estate Fund ( JRS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased JRS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that JRS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.85, the dividend yield is 7%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JRS was $10.85, representing a -1.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $11 and a 35.29% increase over the 52 week low of $8.02.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates,