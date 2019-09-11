Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (JRI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund ( JRI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.106 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased JRI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 18th quarter that JRI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.03, the dividend yield is 7.47%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JRI was $17.03, representing a -2.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.48 and a 30% increase over the 52 week low of $13.10.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JRI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.