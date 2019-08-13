Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (JRI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund ( JRI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.106 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased JRI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that JRI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.77, the dividend yield is 7.58%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JRI was $16.77, representing a -4.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.48 and a 28.02% increase over the 52 week low of $13.10.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JRI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.