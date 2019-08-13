Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund ( NAD ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.054 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NAD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that NAD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.59, the dividend yield is 4.44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NAD was $14.59, representing a 0.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.56 and a 19.2% increase over the 52 week low of $12.24.

The previous trading day's last sale of NAD was $14.59, representing a 0.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.56 and a 19.2% increase over the 52 week low of $12.24.

Interested in gaining exposure to NAD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NAD as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF ( XMPT )

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF ( MCEF ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MCEF with an increase of 9.39% over the last 100 days. XMPT has the highest percent weighting of NAD at 8.1%.