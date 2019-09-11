Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund (JPS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund ( JPS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.056 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased JPS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 16th quarter that JPS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.9, the dividend yield is 6.79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JPS was $9.9, representing a -0.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.91 and a 35.25% increase over the 52 week low of $7.32.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JPS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.