Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund (JPS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund ( JPS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.056 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased JPS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 15th quarter that JPS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.77, the dividend yield is 6.88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JPS was $9.77, representing a -1.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.87 and a 33.4% increase over the 52 week low of $7.32.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JPS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.