Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (JPC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund ( JPC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.061 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased JPC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 16th quarter that JPC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.1, the dividend yield is 7.25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JPC was $10.1, representing a 0% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.10 and a 29.49% increase over the 52 week low of $7.80.

