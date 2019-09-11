Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (JPI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund ( JPI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.135 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased JPI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 16th quarter that JPI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $24.62, the dividend yield is 6.58%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JPI was $24.62, representing a -0.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.65 and a 30.13% increase over the 52 week low of $18.92.

