Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (JPT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund ( JPT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.119 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased JPT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 15th quarter that JPT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $24.58, the dividend yield is 5.81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JPT was $24.58, representing a -3.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.45 and a 21.1% increase over the 52 week low of $20.30.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JPT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.