Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund (NPN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund ( NPN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.041 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NPN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that NPN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.53, the dividend yield is 3.17%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NPN was $15.53, representing a 2.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.22 and a 29.86% increase over the 52 week low of $11.96.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NPN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NPN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NPN as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors-Africa Index ETF ( AFK )

Columbia Beyond BRICs ETF (BBRC)

iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund ( EZA )

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF ( XCEM )

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF ( EMXC ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BBRC with an decrease of -2.97% over the last 100 days. AFK has the highest percent weighting of NPN at 8.06%.