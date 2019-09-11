Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund ( NAN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.048 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NAN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that NAN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.07, the dividend yield is 4.09%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NAN was $14.07, representing a -1.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.30 and a 17.05% increase over the 52 week low of $12.02.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NAN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.