Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund ( NAN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.048 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NAN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that NAN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.18, the dividend yield is 4.06%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NAN was $14.18, representing a -0.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.25 and a 17.97% increase over the 52 week low of $12.02.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NAN Dividend History page.