Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 ( NYV ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.036 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NYV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -16.28% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $14.4, the dividend yield is 3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NYV was $14.4, representing a -3.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.88 and a 13.92% increase over the 52 week low of $12.64.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NYV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.