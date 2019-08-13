Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 ( NYV ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.043 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NYV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that NYV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.73, the dividend yield is 3.5%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NYV was $14.73, representing a -0.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.87 and a 16.53% increase over the 52 week low of $12.64.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NYV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.