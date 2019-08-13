Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal (NRK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal ( NRK ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.045 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NRK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that NRK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.68, the dividend yield is 3.95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NRK was $13.68, representing a 0.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.60 and a 19.16% increase over the 52 week low of $11.48.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NRK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.