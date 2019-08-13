Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund ( NXJ ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.054 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NXJ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that NXJ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.78, the dividend yield is 4.38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NXJ was $14.78, representing a 0.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.76 and a 19.77% increase over the 52 week low of $12.34.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NXJ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.