Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NJV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund ( NJV ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.041 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NJV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -8.89% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $13.57, the dividend yield is 3.63%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NJV was $13.57, representing a -5.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.29 and a 12.34% increase over the 52 week low of $12.08.

