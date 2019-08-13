Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NJV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund ( NJV ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.045 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NJV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that NJV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.1, the dividend yield is 3.83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NJV was $14.1, representing a -1.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.29 and a 16.72% increase over the 52 week low of $12.08.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NJV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.