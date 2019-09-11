Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (QQQX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund ( QQQX ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.39 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased QQQX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that QQQX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.53, the dividend yield is 6.92%.

The previous trading day's last sale of QQQX was $22.53, representing a -10.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.28 and a 22.31% increase over the 52 week low of $18.42.

