Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund ( NMZ ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NMZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that NMZ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.36, the dividend yield is 5.01%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NMZ was $14.36, representing a -1.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.58 and a 27.08% increase over the 52 week low of $11.30.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NMZ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.