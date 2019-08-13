Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund ( NMZ ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NMZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that NMZ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.55, the dividend yield is 4.95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NMZ was $14.55, representing a 0.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.43 and a 28.76% increase over the 52 week low of $11.30.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NMZ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.