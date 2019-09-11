Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund ( NZF ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.066 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NZF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 16th quarter that NZF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.39, the dividend yield is 4.83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NZF was $16.39, representing a -1.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.63 and a 25.98% increase over the 52 week low of $13.01.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NZF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NZF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NZF as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF ( XMPT )

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF ( MCEF ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MCEF with an increase of 7.17% over the last 100 days. XMPT has the highest percent weighting of NZF at 4.97%.