Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NHA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund ( NHA ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.015 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NHA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that NHA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.76, the dividend yield is 1.84%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NHA was $9.76, representing a -1.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.88 and a 5.51% increase over the 52 week low of $9.25.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NHA Dividend History page.