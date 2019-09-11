Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (JLS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund ( JLS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.113 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased JLS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that JLS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $23.09, the dividend yield is 5.87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JLS was $23.09, representing a -4.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.25 and a 4.67% increase over the 52 week low of $22.06.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JLS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.