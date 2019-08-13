Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (JLS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund ( JLS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.113 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased JLS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that JLS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $23.17, the dividend yield is 5.85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JLS was $23.17, representing a -4.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.28 and a 5.03% increase over the 52 week low of $22.06.

