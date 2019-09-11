Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund ( NMS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.049 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NMS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that NMS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.3, the dividend yield is 4.11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NMS was $14.3, representing a -3.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.80 and a 20.59% increase over the 52 week low of $11.86.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NMS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.