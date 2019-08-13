Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund ( NID ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.043 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NID prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 15th quarter that NID has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.79, the dividend yield is 3.74%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NID was $13.79, representing a 0.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.78 and a 15.01% increase over the 52 week low of $11.99.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NID Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.