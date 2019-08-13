Nuveen High Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (JHB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

Nuveen High Income November 2021 Target Term Fund ( JHB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.041 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased JHB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that JHB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.91, the dividend yield is 4.96%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JHB was $9.91, representing a -2.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.12 and a 12.17% increase over the 52 week low of $8.84.

