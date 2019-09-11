Nuveen High Income December 2019 Target Term Fund (JHD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Nuveen High Income December 2019 Target Term Fund ( JHD ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.032 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased JHD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that JHD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.9, the dividend yield is 3.88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JHD was $9.9, representing a -1.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.05 and a 1.33% increase over the 52 week low of $9.77.

