Nuveen High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (JHAA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Nuveen High Income 2023 Target Term Fund ( JHAA ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.052 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased JHAA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that JHAA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.43, the dividend yield is 5.98%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JHAA was $10.43, representing a -14.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.25 and a 5.67% increase over the 52 week low of $9.87.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JHAA Dividend History page.